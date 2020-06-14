RIZ vs GAL Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2019-20, Rizespor vs Galatasaray- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Turkish Super Lig | Relegation-hit Rizespor (RIZ) will play host to Galatasaray (GAL) in the Turkish League 2019-20. Both sides will eye to prove their mettle as they square-off after a break of more than two months due to coronavirus pandemic. The Turkish League 2019-20 Rizespor vs Galatasaray will be played at the Caykur Didi Stadyumu, Rize. Galatasaray are 3rd in the league standings with 50 points. They have played 26 games and emerged victorious on 14 occasions. GAL will be eyeing to earn three points to level-score with second-placed with 53 points. Galatasaray held Besiktas to a 1-1 draw.

Rizespor are in 16th position with 25 points. They are just two points clear from the relegation zone. In their last outing, Rizespor lost to Goztepe 2-0. The hosts will aim at returning to winning ways.

The Turkish League 2019-20 Rizespor vs Galatasaray game will begin at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Turkish League 2019-20 Rizespor vs Galatasaray: RIZ vs GAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Rizespor vs Galatasaray Turkish League 2019-20 RIZ vs GAL Dream11 captain: Falcao

Rizespor vs Galatasaray Turkish League 2019-20 RIZ vs GAL Dream11 vice-captain: Muslera

Rizespor vs Galatasaray Turkish League 2019-20 RIZ vs GAL Dream11 goalkeeper: Muslera

Rizespor vs Galatasaray Turkish League 2019-20 RIZ vs GAL Dream11 Defender: Donk, Saracchi, Talbi

Rizespor vs Galatasaray Turkish League 2019-20 RIZ vs GAL Dream11 midfielder: Lemina, Güctekin, Sasse, seri

Rizespor vs Galatasaray Turkish League 2019-20 RIZ vs GAL Dream11 striker: Falcao, Skoda, Samudio

Turkish League 2019-20 Rizespor possible starting lineup vs Galatasaray: Akkan - Melnjak, Albayrak, Talbi, Ovacikli - Güctekin, Vetrih - Samudio, Garmash, Sasse - Skoda

Turkish League 2019-20 Galatasaray possible starting lineup vs Rizespor: Muslera - Saracchi, Donk, Calik, Mariano - Lemina - Onyekuru, Belhanda, Seri, Feghouli - Falcao