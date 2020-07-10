RM vs ALA Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Real Madrid vs Alavés - Playing XI, Football

In-form Real Madrid will roll out the carpet for minnow Alaves on Saturday, July 10, at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Real Madrid, who are just one point ahead of the reigning champions Barecelona, will look to firm their chances of winning the league cup when they step onto the turf. Madrid have 77 points from 34 games. The Los Blancos , in their previous outing, kept a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Athletic Club. Meanwhile, Alaves, the visitors, are just three points clear of the relegation zone. They have 35 points next to their name. In the last week, Alaves were defeated by Valladolid 1-0. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Alaves match will kick off at 1:30 am. All matches are live streaming on La Liga’s official Facebook page.

Zinedine Zidane will have to pick the playing XI without star defenders Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal. Both players are out due to suspension. The injury bench of Real Madrid will see Eden Hazard (ankle) and Nacho (thigh).

Meanwhile, Alaves have ruled out defender Ruben Duarte due to a foot problem. He is not available for the remaining season. Goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco is not in contention for the upcoming match.

La Liga 2019-20 RM vs ALA, Real Madrid vs Alavés Dream11 captain: Benzema

La Liga 2019-20 RM vs ALA, Real Madrid vs Alavés Dream11 vice-captain: Modric

La Liga 2019-20 RM vs ALA, Real Madrid vs Alavés Dream11 goalkeeper: Courtois

La Liga 2019-20 RM vs ALA, Real Madrid vs Alavés Dream11 defender:; Mendy, Varane, Magellan, Marcelo

La Liga 2019-20 RM vs ALA, Real Madrid vs Alavés Dream11 midfielder: Casemiro, Pina, Modric

La Liga 2019-20 RM vs ALA, Real Madrid vs Alavés Dream11 striker: Vinicius, Benzema, Joselu

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Alaves: Courtois; Mendy, Militao, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio

La Liga 2019-20 Alaves possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Jimenez; Aguirregabiria, Laguardia, Magellan, Marin; Pons, Fejsa, Pina, Mendez; Joselu, Perez