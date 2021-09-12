RM vs CEV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo: Real Madrid will square off against Celta Vigo on Monday night in a La Liga match. The encounter will also be Real Madrid’s first game back at their iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and the Los Blancos will want to memorate the day by winning this encounter. Going into this, Real Madrid will be high on confidence as they are unbeaten in their last 21 La Liga matches.

Real Madrid are also leading the La Liga table with seven points from three games. They are coming into this game after defeating Real Betis 0-1.

On the other hand, Celta Vigo are currently in the relegation zone with two losses and one draw from their first three games. They are coming into this game after losing to Athletic club 1-0.

From date, venue to live telecast and time; here is everything you need to know about today’s La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo.

RM vs CEV Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be telecasted on MTV.

RM vs CEV Live Streaming

The match between La Liga match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

RM vs CEV Match Details

The match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be played on Monday, September 13, at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The game between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will start at 12:30 am (IST).

RM vs CEV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Marcelo

RM vs CEV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Matías Dituro

Defenders: Marcelo, Renato Tapia, Dani Carvajal

Midfielders: Isco, Denis Suárez, Brais Méndez, Eduardo Camavinga

Strikers: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Nolito

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo probable XI:

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, David Alaba, Miguel Gutierrez, Antonio Blanco, Isco, Eduardo Camavinga, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema

Celta Vigo Probable Starting Line-up: Matías Dituro, Hugo Mallo, Renato Tapia, Néstor Araújo, Jeison Murillo, Javi Galán, Denis Suárez, Nolito, Brais Méndez, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

