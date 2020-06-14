RM vs EIB Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Real Madrid vs Eibar- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid is all set to begin their campaign as La Liga 2019-20 resumes after a hiatus of more than two months. Real Madrid will play Eibar on Sunday night. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Eibar match will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium as renovation work is going on at Real's home ground Santiago Bernabeu. The upcoming game will see Real Madrid's star signings Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio feature along with the squad.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Real head coach Zinedine Zidane said, "The good news is that they both have had time to prepare like all the other players, Asensio is training normally, so is Hazard, they are both available and that's great news for us".

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Eibar will kick off at 11 pm.

Real, who are two points behind league leaders Barcelone, will look to topple Barca to lift their first league crown since 2017. On the other hand, Eibar, who are involved in a relegation battle, will be eyeing to produce an all-round performance when they step onto the turf.

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Eibar Live streaming will be available on La Liga's official Facebook page. The match won't be broadcasted in India.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Eibar: RM vs EIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Eibar are expected to bring in some changes to their playing XI. Charles and Sergi Enrich are expected to feature from the first whistle. Meanwhile, Gonzalo Escalante will be sitting on the suspension as he picked a red card in their last match against Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid vs Eibar La Liga 2019-20 RM vs EIB Dream11 captain: Benzema

Real Madrid vs Eibar La Liga 2019-20 RM vs EIB Dream11 vice-captain: Hazard

Real Madrid vs Eibar La Liga 2019-20 RM vs EIB Dream11 goalkeeper: Courtois

Real Madrid vs Eibar La Liga 2019-20 RM vs EIB Dream11 defender: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane

Real Madrid vs Eibar La Liga 2019-20 RM vs EIB Dream11 midfielder: Hazard, Orellana, Kroos, Casemiro

Real Madrid vs Eibar La Liga 2019-20 RM vs EIB Dream11 striker: Benzema, Enrich, Charles

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Eibar: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Hazard, Benzema

La Liga 2019-20 Eibar possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Dmitrovic; Arbilla, Oliveira, Bigas, Cote; Leon, Diop, Cristoforo, Orellana; Enrich, Charles