RM vs GEF Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Getafe Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid will look to continue their winning streak when they take on Getafe in the upcoming La Liga 2019-20 match on Friday, July 3. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Getafe will be hosted at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Real Madrid, who are maintaining a one-point lead with reigning champions Barcelona, will look to further strengthen their position. Real Madrid played their last match against Espanyol and managed to keep a clean sheet with 1-0 win.

On the other side, fifth-placed Getafe who also have shown a remarkable performance since the league has resumed its play post coronavirus hiatus will try to upset their opponents. Getafe has so far managed to net 52 points from 32 games. Getafe’s last fixture was against Real Sociedad. After full-time the scoreboard read Getafe 2- 1 Sociedad.

The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Getafe will commence at 1:30 am.

Fans aren’t allowed inside the stadiums due to the coronavirus guidelines. All of them are advised to watch the match live on their television sets. The live streaming will be available on La Liga’s official Facebook page.

RM vs GEF Dream11 Tips and Predictions, La Liga 2019-20 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Getafe Dream11 Team

La Liga 2019-20 RM vs GEF Dream 11Prediction, Real Madrid vs Getafe Captain: Hazard

La Liga 2019-20 RM vs GEF Dream 11Prediction, Real Madrid vs Getafe Vice Captain: Mata

La Liga 2019-20 RM vs GEF Dream 11Prediction, Real Madrid vs Getafe Goalkeeper: Courtois

La Liga 2019-20 RM vs GEF Dream 11Prediction, Real Madrid vs Getafe Defenders: Suarez, Varane, Ramos, Olivera

La Liga 2019-20 RM vs GEF Dream 11Prediction, Real Madrid vs Getafe Midfielders: Nyom, Modric, Kroos

La Liga 2019-20 RM vs GEF Dream 11Prediction, Real Madrid vs Getafe Strikers: Lucas Hazard, Mata, Benzema

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Getafe: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Junior

La Liga 2019-20 Getafe possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Soria; Suarez, Etxeita, Rodriguez, Olivera; Nyom, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Duro, Mata