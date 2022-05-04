RM vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tomorrow’s Champions League 2021-22 Semifinal RM vs MCI match, May 5, Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, 12:30 am IST

RM vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s Champions League semifinal match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City: After securing a thrilling 4-3 win in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final, Manchester City are set to travel to Madrid to face Real Madrid in the away fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

On the other hand, 13-time Champions League winners, Real Madrid will have to find the back of the net against Manchester City if they want to qualify for the final against Liverpool and for this task they will have to heavily depend on their prolific striker Karim Benzema. The 34-year-old French goalscorer has been in sublime form this season. Benzema scored a brace against last season’s Champions League finalists in the first-leg of the semi-final to keep their chances of a La Liga and Champions League double alive.

The winner of this tie will take on Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 29. Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Spanish side Villareal 5-2 (on aggregate) to book their berth in the final.

Ahead of the match between Real Madrid and Manchester City; here is everything you need to know:

RM vs MCI Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Real Madrid vs Manchester City match.

RM vs MCI Live Streaming

The match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and Jio TV.

RM vs MCI Match Details

The RM vs MCI match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid on Thursday, May 5, at 12:30 am IST.

RM vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Suggested Playing XI for RM vs MCI Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy, Joa Cancelo

Midfielders: Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, , Riyad Mahrez

Forwards: Phil Foden, Karim Benzema

Real Madrid (RM) vs Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Joa Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

