RM vs MLC Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Real Madrid vs Mallorca - Playing XI, Football

It’s very tight at the top of the La Liga this year. Barcelona was back to lead the league standings after a narrow 1-0 victory over Athletic and the focus is now on Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane’s team will be ahead of the Catalan giants if they can prevail over Mallorca in their clash on Thursday, June 25.

Real Madrid are in the second spot with 65 points in 30 matches. They can be ahead of Barcelona even with the same points because of a better head-to-head record this season. Madrid won their last outing against Real Sociedad by 2-1.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are struggling in the bottom 3, with merely 26 points from its 30 outings. In their last match, Mallorca have just managed a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Leganes.

The La Liga 2019-20 match between Real Madrid and Mallorca will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The La Liga 2019-20 RM vs MLC match is scheduled to begin at 1.30 am IST tonight.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Mallorca: RM vs MLC Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos remains doubtful for Thursday’s match. The Spanish giants will surely miss his presence in the defence if he is unable to make it. Other key players who might be unavailable are Isco, Nacho and Lucas Vázquez as all of them are recovering from their injuries.

Mallorca will travel without defenders Lumor Agbenyenu and Leonardo Koutris and the involvement of midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng in the fixture is also doubtful.

