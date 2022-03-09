RM vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain:

Spanish giants Real Madrid will battle it out against Paris Saint Germain on Thursday during the second leg of their round 16 UEFA Champions League tie.

Madrid lost the reverse leg of this fixture 0-1 at the Le Parc des Princes last month. They will have the home advantage here and also the support of their loud followers at the stands. The absence of Toni Kroos and Casemiro for their all-important game is a major blow for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have responded well to their loss to PSG as they went on to win their next three games on a trot, which also includes a thumping 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad during the weekend.

Meanwhile, PSG have faltered in recent weeks as they have recorded two back-to-back away losses in their domestic league since their win over Real.

PSG have also failed to record a victory over Real at Bernabeu in their last three visits.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain; here are all the details about the match:

RM vs PSG Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

RM vs PSG Live Streaming

The match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

RM vs PSG Match Details

The match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will be played on Thursday, March 10, at Santiago Bernabeu. The game between RM vs PSG will start at 1:30 am (IST).

RM vs PSG Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Benzema

Vice-Captain: Mbappe

RM vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Marcelo, Carvajal, Marquinhos, Mendes

Midfielders: Neymar, Verratti, Modric

Strikers: Mbappe, Benzema, Messi

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Camavinga, Valverde, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Pereira, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

