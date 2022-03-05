RM vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad:

Real Madrid will lock horns with Real Sociedad on Saturday night in their next La Liga game as they continue their title charge in Spain’s top-tier.

The game is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST) and it will be played at Real’s home stadium Santiago Bernabéu. Real will come into this game with the hope to record their third straight win in La Liga, having collected maximum points in their previous two outings. They are also holding the numero uno position in the Spanish league with 60 points in their kitty from 26 games.

Real Sociedad have also recorded victories in their previous two games and will aim to continue their winning juggernaut this weekend against a formidable outfit. They defeated Mallorca 2-0 in their most recent game.

Sociedad are occupying the sixth spot in the La Liga table, having accumulated 44 points in 26 games. They are just one point behind Barcelona, who sit at the fourth spot.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

RM vs RS Telecast

MTV will telecast the La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

RM vs RS Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

RM vs RS Match Details

The match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be played on Sunday, March 6, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The game between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will start at 01:30 am (IST).

RM vs RS Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Benzema

Vice-Captain: Kroos

RM vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Nacho, Carvajal, Elustondo, Le Normand

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Zubimendi

Strikers: Benzema, Vinicius, Isak

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Real Sociedad Predicted Starting XI: Remiro; Elustondo, Le Normand, Pacheco, Gorosabel; Zubimendi, Merino; Oyarzabal, D Silva, Portu; Isak

