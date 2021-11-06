RM vs RVL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano: After defeating the Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in UEFA Champions League match midweek, La Liga giants Real Madrid are set to play host to Rayo Vallecano at Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have been unbeaten in their last five games in all competition since this shock loss to Espanyol last month. And, on Sunday night, Los Blancos will look to extend their unbeaten streak to six games. On the other hand, sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano will look to upset the host by registering a win in their den.

Real are currently sitting at the second spot, one place behind leader Real Sociedad and this fixture provide them with an opportunity to reclaim the numero uno spot.

Last Wednesday, Rayo Vallecano recorded a win over Barcelona. However, they were held to a goalless draw by Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

RM vs RVL Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will be telecasted on MTV.

RM vs RVL Live Streaming

Today’s La Liga match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

RM vs RVL Match Details

The match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will be played on Thursday, November 7, at 01:30 am (IST) at Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain. The game between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will start at 01:30 am (IST).

RM vs RVL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Thibaut Courtois

Vice-Captain: Karim Benzema

RM vs RVL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Catena Marugan, Fran Garcia, Daniel Carvajal, Ferland Mendy

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Oscar Trejo

Strikers: Karim Benzema, Radamel Falcao

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano probable XI:

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Casemiro; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Rayo Vallecano Possible Starting Line-up: Stole Dimitrievski; Ivan Balliu, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena Marugan, Fran Garcia; Oscar Valentin, Santi Comesana; Isi Palazón, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia; Radamel Falcao

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.