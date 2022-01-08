RM vs VAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For La Liga 2021-22 between Real Madrid vs Valencia: La Liga leaders Real Madrid will be aiming to get back into the groove in the Spanish top flight when they host Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti’s side suffered a shock defeat upon returning from the winter break, losing 1-0 at Getafe in the New Year. However, they bounced back with a 3-1 triumph over Alcoyano, in the Copa Del Rey fixture midweek.

On the other hand, Valencia head into Sunday’s clash off the back of a 2-1 victory over Cartagena in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, before that they lost 2-1 at home to Espanyol in the La Liga on December 31. Jose Bordalas’s side are more than capable of picking up three points at Bernabeu, and fans can expect a very close match in the Spanish capital this weekend. Here they can check the RM vs VAL Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

La Liga 2021-22, RM vs VAL Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on broadcast on MTV, while live streaming will be available on Voot app and Jio TV App.

RM vs VAL International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, January 9 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The game will kick-off at 01:30 AM IST.

RM vs VAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Benzema

Vice-Captain: Guedes

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Mendy, Militao, Gaya, Correia

Midfielders: Casemiro, Guedes, Kroos, Modric

Strikers: Benzema, Vinicus

RM vs VAL Probable Starting XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Valencia: Cillessen; Correia, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gaya; Soler, Guillamon, Wass, Cheryshev; Guedes, Gomez

