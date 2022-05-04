RNG vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Rangers vs RB Leipzig Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Europa League 2021-22 Semifinal RNG vs LEP match, May 6, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, 12:30 am IST

RNG vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Europa League semifinal match between Rangers vs RB Leipzig: After suffering 1-0 defeat against RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals, Rangers are set to host their German opponents on Friday in the second leg. The match is set to take place at the Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow. A draw seemed almost certain for Rangers in the first leg, but the Scottish side conceded a 85th minute goal to leave the ground empty-handed.

Rangers ousted Braga (3-2 on aggregate) in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. On the other hand, RB Leipzig clinched a remarkable 1-3 win (on aggregate) against Italian club Atalanta to qualify for the last-four stage.

Ahead of the match between Rangers vs RB Leipzig; here is everything you need to know:

RNG vs LEP Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Rangers vs RB Leipzig match.

RNG vs LEP Live Streaming

The match between Rangers vs RB Leipzig is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and Jio TV.

RNG vs LEP Match Details

The RNG vs LEP match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow on Friday, May 6, at 12:30 am IST.

RNG vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Josko Gvardiol

Vice-Captain: Angelino

Suggested Playing XI for RNG vs LEP Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Lukas Klostermann, Josko Gvardiol, James Tavernier

Midfielders: Glen Kamara, Daniel Olmo, Angelino, Dominik Szoboszlai, John Lundstram

Forwards: Christopher Nkunku, Ryan Kent

Rangers (RNG) vs RB Leipzig (LEP) Possible Starting XI:

Rangers Predicted Starting Line-up: Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Lundstram, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, Ryan Kent, Scott Wright

RB Leipzig United Predicted Starting Line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Josko Gvardiol, Marcel Halstenberg, Benjamin Henrichs, Konrad Laimer, Tyler Adams, Angelino, Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku, Daniel Olmo

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.