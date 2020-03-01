Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Roar FC Lift First-ever Delhi Futsal League Title

Roar FC beat Royal Green FC 3-0 in the final to clinch the first-ever Delhi Futsal League title.

News18 Sports

March 1, 2020
Roar FC Lift First-ever Delhi Futsal League Title
Roar FC (Photo Credit: Delhi Football)

New Delhi: Riding on impressive brace by Udit Kumar, Roar FC clinched the title of first-ever Delhi Futsal League with a dominating 3-0 win over Royal Green FC in the final at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here.

Udit was well supported by Tejas Bhandari, who produced third goal during Roar FC's title clinching win in the League which was hosted by Football Delhi (DSA) for the first time ever in India. The league saw over 120 players taking part as eight team-- Royal Green FC, Valor FC, Roar FC, Pole Star FC, Signature FC, Vista FC, Timarpur FC and All Star FC-presented their challenge for the title.

League CEO, AIFF Sunando Dhar and Isac Doru, Technical Director AIFF were present as the guest of honour during the final match. With the title of Delhi Futsal League, Roar FC will now represent Delhi State in the upcoming AIFF-organised championship.

Signature FC's Md Vahid was awarded with the Best Player of The League for his outstanding performance during the tournament. However, winning team Roar FC's Piyush received Best Goalkeeper of the League award for his skillful work with the gloves.

