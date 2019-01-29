English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Robben Mulling Tokyo Move After Bayern Exit: Reports
The 35-year-old has already confirmed he is leaving Bayern at the end of the season after a glittering career that saw him win seven Bundesliga titles and nearly 100 caps for the Netherlands.
The 35-year-old has already confirmed he is leaving Bayern at the end of the season after a glittering career that saw him win seven Bundesliga titles and nearly 100 caps for the Netherlands.
Superstar Dutch winger Arjen Robben is lining up a move to J-League outfit FC Tokyo after he leaves Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, local media reported on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old has already confirmed he is leaving Bayern at the end of the season after a glittering career that saw him win seven Bundesliga titles and nearly 100 caps for the Netherlands.
If confirmed, it would be the latest high-profile transfer to the Japanese league, after Spanish World Cup winner Andres Iniesta and German striker Lukas Podolski joined Vissel Kobe.
Iniesta's World Cup winning teammate Fernando Torres is also playing at J-League rival Sagan Tosu.
The Sports Nippon daily said there was a "rapidly emerging" chance of Robben playing in Japan next season.
"Robben's family, who are believed to have a big say (in his decision), seem positive about coming to Japan," it said.
"Several Japanese clubs are interested but FC Tokyo are close to clinching his signature," the paper quoted anonymous sources as saying.
A spokesperson for the club declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
The 35-year-old, in his prime considered one of the world's best wingers, told German football magazine Kicker last month he had no plans beyond the end of this season.
"That's not entirely clear, perhaps I will stop playing -- it's about waiting and seeing what possibilities there are," he said.
"If offers come in, I'll really consider them 100 percent and if it's something nice, I'll play on, but if no ideal offers come, then that could be it.
"I have three children and they also must be happy... The family plays a very important role in every decision of mine."
After spells at Chelsea and Real Madrid, Robben joined Bayern in 2009 and spent nearly a decade with the Bavarian giants. His winning goal in the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley sealed a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund.
The fleet-footed, injury-prone veteran has won 19 trophies with Bayern and was named Bundesliga player of the year after his first season in Germany.
FC Tokyo finished sixth in the J-League last year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The 35-year-old has already confirmed he is leaving Bayern at the end of the season after a glittering career that saw him win seven Bundesliga titles and nearly 100 caps for the Netherlands.
If confirmed, it would be the latest high-profile transfer to the Japanese league, after Spanish World Cup winner Andres Iniesta and German striker Lukas Podolski joined Vissel Kobe.
Iniesta's World Cup winning teammate Fernando Torres is also playing at J-League rival Sagan Tosu.
The Sports Nippon daily said there was a "rapidly emerging" chance of Robben playing in Japan next season.
"Robben's family, who are believed to have a big say (in his decision), seem positive about coming to Japan," it said.
"Several Japanese clubs are interested but FC Tokyo are close to clinching his signature," the paper quoted anonymous sources as saying.
A spokesperson for the club declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
The 35-year-old, in his prime considered one of the world's best wingers, told German football magazine Kicker last month he had no plans beyond the end of this season.
"That's not entirely clear, perhaps I will stop playing -- it's about waiting and seeing what possibilities there are," he said.
"If offers come in, I'll really consider them 100 percent and if it's something nice, I'll play on, but if no ideal offers come, then that could be it.
"I have three children and they also must be happy... The family plays a very important role in every decision of mine."
After spells at Chelsea and Real Madrid, Robben joined Bayern in 2009 and spent nearly a decade with the Bavarian giants. His winning goal in the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley sealed a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund.
The fleet-footed, injury-prone veteran has won 19 trophies with Bayern and was named Bundesliga player of the year after his first season in Germany.
FC Tokyo finished sixth in the J-League last year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's High Time India Should Lift Ban on Pakistani Artistes: Singer Shafqat Amanat Ali
- Kia Motors Commences Trial Production of SP Concept Compact SUV in India
- Sara Ali Khan Spills Beans on Her Personal Life, Reveals Veer Pahariya is the 'Only One I've Dated'
- Lift Karadey? Rogue Elevator Tosses Riders Around, Mall Offers Free Parking as Compensation
- Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: The Renewed Challenge to Take on Xiaomi Starts Off Well
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results