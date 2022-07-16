Robert Lewandowski Bids Goodbye to Teammates as Bayern Munich CEO Confirms Verbal Agreement With Barcelona

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has confirmed that he will leave Bayern Munich this season as the club CEO Oliver Kahn also confirmed an agreement with Catalan giants Barcelona. Lewandowski spent eight years at Bayern and is regarded as one of the best players to play in Bundesliga. He also helped them win UEFA Champions League in 2019-20.

The reports suggested that Barcelona have agreed on a deal with the German club for 50 million euros ($50.4 million). Lewandowski is expected to land in Barcelona this weekend for his medical.

In the latest interview, Lewandowski confirmed his departure and said he will soon say goodbye to all the employees of the club properly.

“I will come back and say goodbye to all the employees properly. I didn’t have much time to prepare for it now. These 8 years were special and you don’t forget that. I had a great time in Munich. I will fly soon,” Lewandowski told Sky Sport Germany.

However, Lewandowski joined Bayern’s training session recently and confirmed that he has already told goodbye to his teammates.

“But after the training camp I will come again and say goodbye properly and organize a few things … I said goodbye to the guys on the pitch today. I wasn’t worried about an injury in training. Something can happen to me at home. Wanted to keep fit and trained with the boys again,” he added.

Lewandowski scored 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern and their previous club Borussia Dortmund. He hit 35 goals in 34 appearances last season to become the Bundesliga’s leading scorer for the fifth season in a row, and the seventh time overall.

Apart from the Champions League title in 2020, Lewandowski has won 10 Bundesliga titles, four German Cups, and a Club World Cup with Bayern.



Bayern CEO Kahn also confirmed that the club has reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona but they are yet to sign the contract.

“In the end, Barcelona offered a sum that selling him made absolute sense for us. We’ve also recently been very successful on the transfer market and signed an absolutely world-class player for the offence in Sadio Mane. So we have now reached an agreement with Barcelona. So far, however, only verbally, the contract is still pending,” Kahn told BILD.

Barcelona are having a great transfer window as they have already signed Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen for free. While they also signed Leeds United winger Raphinha for a reported £55m with add-ons.

