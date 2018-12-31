Robert Lewandowski Envisages Ending Career at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski says he envisages finishing his career with the Bavarian club after this summer's talk of a possible transfer for the prolific Pole."I'm not thinking of changing club. I admit it, this summer it could have been a subject for debate but that's now all finished," Lewandowski said in an interview with German sports daily Bild."It's very likely that I'll stay here for a long time. I identify totally with Bayern," added the 30-year-old who joined Bayern in 2014 but who was on the radar of both Real Madrid and Chelsea in the summer.Bayern bosses, however, averted a transfer, insisting that last season's top Bundesliga scorer, with 29 goals, was not for sale."I have the feeling that since all these rumours and problems were buried, I am once again with all my heart with Bayern, at 100 percent."Lewandowski, however, did urge Bayern to sign up some stars to help their bid for a first Champions League trophy since 2013.The German champions have been linked with a big money move for French World Cup-winning defender Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid."It would help us more if one or two world class players join us rather than five good-level players," he said.Bayern face a tough draw in Champions League last 16, where they will play Premier League leaders Liverpool, away on February 19 and home on March 13.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.