FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

'Robert Lewandowski Has Been Robbed': Fans Express Anger After Ballon d'Or Gets Cancelled

Robert Lewandowski (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Robert Lewandowski (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Robert Lewandowski was in line to be one of the biggest contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or based on his outrageous performances.

Share this:

Robert Lewandowski will be cursing his luck after France Football announced that the prestigious Ballon d'Or has been cancelled for this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

France Football magazine made the announcement that they cancelled the award because they were worried "it wouldn't be fairly awarded."

"The Ballon d'Or would have been decided over just three games: quarterfinal, semifinal, final," France Football editor Pascal Ferré told The Associated Press.

"There were loads of changes (to soccer's rules) which are totally legitimate and which we don't contest given the worldwide health crisis, but we couldn't consider this as a typical year. Exceptional circumstances led to an exceptional decision."

While it is surely a chance lost for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to add to their collection, one of the biggest footballers to be impacted by the decision is Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski reached 50 club goals for the first time and can win a treble. In 43 games in the 2019-20 season, the Polish has scored 51 goals and is the current winner of both Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. Bayern Munich remains in contention for the Champions League as well.

"Look at Lewandowski's performances this year, his form has been at the level of Messi and Ronaldo," Ferré said.

Soon after the announcement, fans took to Twitter to start a meme fest on Lewandowski's big loss and here are some of the best ones.

Some fans expressed their anger on the decision as well and accused France Football of having a bias.

Lewandowski received the Player of the Season award in Bundesliga.

Loading