'Robert Lewandowski Has Been Robbed': Fans Express Anger After Ballon d'Or Gets Cancelled

Robert Lewandowski will be cursing his luck after France Football announced that the prestigious Ballon d'Or has been cancelled for this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

France Football magazine made the announcement that they cancelled the award because they were worried "it wouldn't be fairly awarded."

"The Ballon d'Or would have been decided over just three games: quarterfinal, semifinal, final," France Football editor Pascal Ferré told The Associated Press.

"There were loads of changes (to soccer's rules) which are totally legitimate and which we don't contest given the worldwide health crisis, but we couldn't consider this as a typical year. Exceptional circumstances led to an exceptional decision."

While it is surely a chance lost for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to add to their collection, one of the biggest footballers to be impacted by the decision is Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski reached 50 club goals for the first time and can win a treble. In 43 games in the 2019-20 season, the Polish has scored 51 goals and is the current winner of both Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. Bayern Munich remains in contention for the Champions League as well.

"Look at Lewandowski's performances this year, his form has been at the level of Messi and Ronaldo," Ferré said.

Soon after the announcement, fans took to Twitter to start a meme fest on Lewandowski's big loss and here are some of the best ones.

Some fans expressed their anger on the decision as well and accused France Football of having a bias.

Lewandowski been rubbed of 2020 ballon d'or, its stupid cus all top 5 leagues came back after the break, what the hindrance in giving out the award? pic.twitter.com/Mm2KoyOLyU — Ade²² (@CFCade22) July 20, 2020

They couldnt bare to watch Lewandowski win the Ballon D'or so they had to cancel it.Disgrace. The Bias is obvious... pic.twitter.com/okEyrNnPUV — PolderMeneer (????) (on loan at Inter) (@MeneerPolder) July 20, 2020

Ballon d'Or cancelled!Poor Robert Lewandowski. The man did not make it into the FIFA team of the year.And now this bullshit.#Lewandowski#Ballondor2020 pic.twitter.com/UXP8QvZRLF — Devesh (@Devesh22119278) July 20, 2020

Ballon d'or is one of the most shady awards in football.@ThierryHenry was robbed twice (02-03 & 03-04) when he was the clear winner.So people crying over Lewandowski being robbed should just stop it. This is a popularity award in true sense. #Ballondor2020 pic.twitter.com/RaKahVSPR6 — That Arsenal Lad (@thatarsenallad) July 20, 2020

Am a #messi fan and am not @Cristiano hater squad buh this year @lewy_official was robbed coz the guy deserves it way ahead of any other player including #messi...statistics are there in google. https://t.co/pqpujuwtTU — Abdillah Aboud (@aboud_abdillah) July 20, 2020

I don't get it. All the leagues except for Ligue 1 finished their season. The Champions League will conclude in August. This makes no sense. They did Robert Lewandowski dirty. https://t.co/UbvMFyo4mU — Zahid salazar ???? (@zahidsalazar) July 20, 2020

Lewandowski received the Player of the Season award in Bundesliga.