Robert Lewandowski Will Miss Out on Ballon d'Or 2022 to Lionel Messi, Claims Report

Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly set to finish third in this year’s Ballon d’Or ranking. According to a report in the Spanish media, Lewandowski, who had his best calendar year to date in terms of goals scored and assist provided, may miss out on winning the top honour once again. He was even outscored in Ballon d’Or voting by Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, say the reports.

Karim Benzema finished 2nd in the Ballon d’Or rankings and Robert Lewandowski finished 3rd.🗞 @jpedrerol pic.twitter.com/9oWiWwwCQw — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 26, 2021

Football fans across the globe were stunned by this and expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

Reacting to the news, a fan even went on to term Ballon d’Or as a “Toy award.”

Toy award— Juanda8 (@Juanda876424579) November 26, 2021

Another user claimed that the report is fake as Benzema can’t beat Lewandowski in the Ballon d’Or voting this year.

Fake . What the f"""k man. How can Benzema win 2nd ?If Nations League carry that much value, then Cristiano Ronaldo deserved that in 2019. — AS ⚡ (@TheCristianoArc) November 26, 2021

Many said that the Ballon d’Or award will lose its credibility if this report is true.

Robert Lewandowski had already beaten German great Gerd Muller’s all-time tally of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season in 2021. Additionally, he has netted outrageous 25 goals (in all competition) so far in the ongoing season in 19 appearances.

Paris Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi is set to claim his record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday according to Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol.

What makes Pedrerol’s prediction even more unreliable is the Spaniard’s desire to see Benzema finish ahead of Lewandowski.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski on Friday won the IFFHS World’s Best Player award for the second time in a row. He defeated the likes of Messi and Jorginho to take the prestigious trophy home. According to the official numbers, Lewandowski collected 150 votes, 45 more than second-placed Messi. Chelsea’s Italian midfielder Jorginho finished at the third spot with 40 points.

