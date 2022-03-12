Robert Lewandowski's Old Phone Call with Sir Alex Ferguson Re-emerges Amid Fresh Manchester United Transfer Links

Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski’s old phone call with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson surfaced recently on social media. The 33-year-old, whose deal with Bavaria expires in less than 18 months’ time, is reportedly looking for a new challenge. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United eager to make a bid for the centre-forward if he does not extend his deal with the Bundesliga side.

Lewandowski has been in unstoppable form over the past few years for club and country. He has scored 42 goals in 35 appearances across competitions this term and is also one of the favourites for the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

As per The Mirror, Lewandowski has already been in contact with the Red Devils, when things were different at Old Trafford. The publication also mentioned that back in 2012, United’s legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson spoke to him before signing Robin van Persie that time.

The up-and-coming marksman then starred for Borussia Dortmund and revealed in a 2020 interview that he was willing to join Manchester United.

“After my second year in Dortmund, I had a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson," Lewandowski revealed in 2020. “He wanted me to come to Manchester,” Lewandowski told Mirror.

The Polish international revealed that he was ‘very interested’ but Dortmund didn’t want to let him go.

“It didn’t upset me more than that because things were going well with Borussia,” he added.

According to a report from BILD, executives at Old Trafford are eager to make a bid for Lewandowski in the summer transfer window, as the Red Devils are set to lose the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani among others in that period.

The publication’s chief reporter Christian Falk also claimed that the Red Devils are interested in Lewandowski and are closely monitoring his contract situation in Bavaria.

The Red Devils have had to deal with multiple on and off-field issues this season and are looking to get back to the top of English and world football once again. If Lewandowski’s signing goes through it might prove to be a much bigger masterstroke for the Premier League club.

