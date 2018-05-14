English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
Roberto Mancini Set to Accept Italy Job on Tuesday
Roberto Mancini has agreed a deal with the Italian football federation (FIGC) to take over as national coach and will sign his contract on Tuesday, according to reports in Italy.
Getty Images
Roberto Mancini has agreed a deal with the Italian football federation (FIGC) to take over as national coach and will sign his contract on Tuesday, according to reports in Italy.
The 53-year-old former Manchester City manager quit as Zenit Saint Petersburg coach on Sunday, saying he now felt free to open talks with Italy.
Sky Sports Italia reported on Monday that Mancini has now agreed a two-year deal and will sign a contract in Rome on Tuesday.
Italy have been without a permanent coach since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after losing to Sweden in November.
Mancini, former Man City and Inter Milan coach, signed for three years with Zenit last summer and led the club to a fifth-place finish in the Russian league.
Italian Federation (FIGC) commissioner Roberto Fabbricini said last week that Mancini had agreed in principle to become the next manager of the four-time world champions, who failed to qualify for the World Cup after defeat to Sweden in a two-leg playoff.
Mancini led City to their first English league title in 44 years in 2012, and won three Serie A titles with Inter Milan. He also won Italian Cups with Inter, Fiorentina and Lazio.
The Italian team will meet on May 22 to prepare three international friendlies against Saudi Arabia on May 28, France on June 1 and Holland on June 4.
Also Watch
The 53-year-old former Manchester City manager quit as Zenit Saint Petersburg coach on Sunday, saying he now felt free to open talks with Italy.
Sky Sports Italia reported on Monday that Mancini has now agreed a two-year deal and will sign a contract in Rome on Tuesday.
Italy have been without a permanent coach since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after losing to Sweden in November.
Mancini, former Man City and Inter Milan coach, signed for three years with Zenit last summer and led the club to a fifth-place finish in the Russian league.
Italian Federation (FIGC) commissioner Roberto Fabbricini said last week that Mancini had agreed in principle to become the next manager of the four-time world champions, who failed to qualify for the World Cup after defeat to Sweden in a two-leg playoff.
Mancini led City to their first English league title in 44 years in 2012, and won three Serie A titles with Inter Milan. He also won Italian Cups with Inter, Fiorentina and Lazio.
The Italian team will meet on May 22 to prepare three international friendlies against Saudi Arabia on May 28, France on June 1 and Holland on June 4.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Saves 76 Year-Old Man's Life With Its Heart Rate Alert
- County Round-up: Aaron, Ishant Star; Pujara's Poor Run Continues
- Ford India Launches EcoSport Signature Edition with Sunroof for Rs 10.40 Lakh, EcoSport S Also Introduced
- IPL 2018: Trent Boult in High Spirits Despite Delhi No Show
- IPL 2018: Punjab Aim to Return to Winning Ways Against Bangalore