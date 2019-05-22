Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Robin van Persie Tells Manchester United to Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a 'Fair Chance'

Robin van Persie believes that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves time at Manchester United despite the poor end to the season.

AFP

Updated:May 22, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Robin van Persie Tells Manchester United to Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a 'Fair Chance'
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as found the backing of Robin van Persie (Image: AFP)
London: Robin van Persie has urged Manchester United to keep faith with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the under-fire manager's turbulent end to his first season in charge.

Solskjaer presided over a miserable conclusion to a campaign that saw United fail to qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

However, Van Persie, whose goals helped United win their last Premier League title in 2013, is adamant Solskjaer deserves more time to get the club back on track.

"I think it's the perfect match, it's just they're having a bad spell," Van Persie told BBC Sport on Wednesday.

"Back in the day it was normal for a manager to get time. Nowadays if you lose six games, you're out. Is that the solution?

"Give someone time, especially if it's a kid from the club."

Former United striker Solskjaer had made a positive impact after replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho as interim boss in December.

Solskjaer oversaw a 15-match unbeaten domestic run and led United to a stunning Champions League last 16, second leg win over Paris Saint-Germain.

But United's form dipped dramatically once Solskjaer was hired on a permanent basis in March and a run of six defeats from their last 10 games shattered their top four hopes.

Solskjaer's problems have mounted amid claims that United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to join Real Madrid, while the boss is reportedly unhappy with the fitness levels and commitment of some of his squad.

The 46-year-old, whose only other managerial spells came at Cardiff and Molde, needs to make a flying start to next season if he is to avoid calls for his dismissal.

But Dutch forward Van Persie, who scored 58 goals in 105 games for United, says his old team need to let the Norwegian grow into the role rather than panicking at the first sign of bad results.

"It's funny because when he started everyone was so positive, they were winning and they made a miracle by beating PSG," Van Persie said.

"Everyone was screaming like, 'Give the guy a permanent deal'. And then since that permanent deal the luck went away a little bit; they've been losing more games than they want to."

Van Persie, who retired at the end of this season after a spell with Feyenoord, doesn't think United's problems will be solved only by splashing out on new signings.

"If a player has a couple of bad games, 'OK, sell him!'. If he doesn't score a few goals, 'OK, he's out, he's finished'," he added.

"Back in the day you used to get time, you can make mistakes, you can learn. Now I get the feeling that time is less. Ideally, you would get time - as a player, as a coach."
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram