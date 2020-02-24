Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Football
1-min read

Rodrygo Goes to Miss El Clasico for Celebrating in Goalkeeper's Face During Reserves Game

Rodrygo Goes was sent off after he waved his arms in the opposition goalkeeper's face in a mock celebration.

Reuters

Updated:February 24, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rodrygo Goes to Miss El Clasico for Celebrating in Goalkeeper's Face During Reserves Game
Rodrygo (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Madrid: Real Madrid's plan to give Brazilian Rodrygo Goes some extra playing time in the reserves backfired badly after the forward was sent off on Sunday following an overzealous celebration and is now suspended from next week's 'Clasico' against Barcelona.

Rodrygo, 18, has been playing for both Zinedine Zidane's first team and reserve side Castilla in the third tier of Spanish soccer and was involved in farcical scenes in Sunday's 2-0 win at home to San Sebastian de los Reyes.

The teenager scored the second goal late in the game with a mesmeric run followed by an audacious chip over visiting goalkeeper Xabi Irureta, who berated the forward after the ball had nestled in the net.

Rodrygo responded by waving his arms in Irureta's face in a mock celebration and was shown his second yellow card of the game and was subsequently sent off.

The forward has scored seven goals for Real's first team this season and is the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League.

Yet his suspension for next week's title showdown against La Liga leaders Barcelona adds to Real's shortage in attack after Eden Hazard fractured his ankle in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Levante.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram