English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rohit Sharma Presented with Customised Real Madrid Jersey After Watching El Clasico Win over Barcelona

Rohit Shama being presented a custom Real Madrid jersey (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rohit Shama being presented a custom Real Madrid jersey (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rohit Shama was presented a customised jersey by Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu as he went to Madrid to watch El Clasico against Barcelona.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
Share this:

Madrid: Indian cricketer Rohit Shama was on Tuesday presented a customised jersey by Spanish football giants Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

Emilio Butragueo Santos, Director of Institutional Relations handed over the jersey to Sharma, who is the LaLiga ambassador in India.

The Mumbaikar posed with the jersey, a picture of which was posted on the social media account of Real Madrid.

"It was great to have @RohitSharma45 at the Bernabeu!" the Spanish giants wrote on their Instagram page.








View this post on Instagram


🇮🇳🏏🏟 It was great to have @RohitSharma45 at the Bernabéu! #RMFans | #HalaMadrid


A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) on



"HalaMadrid what a win the other night and thank you for the experience," Rohit replied, referring to Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Barcelona on Sunday.

The 32-year-old had watched the El Clsico match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The India opener also shared the picture on his handle.

"Thank you for the warmest welcome A@realmadrid #repost @realmadrid," he wrote.

India ODI and T20I vice-captain Sharma, who was ruled out for the ODI and Test series against New Zealand following a calf injury, is currently enjoying a vacation with his family in Spain.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.