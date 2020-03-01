Take the pledge to vote

Rohit Sharma Reaches 'Beautiful Madrid' With Wife Ritika Sajdeh and Daughter Samaira Ahead of El Clasico

Rohit Sharma reached the Spanish capital along with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira ahead as Real Madrid and Barcelona get ready for El Clasico.

News18 Sports

Updated:March 1, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Madrid: India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma is in Madrid with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira for the much-awaited match between Spanish football giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Rohit, who is the brand ambassador for La Liga in India, has said in the past that he is an ardent supporters of Real Madrid.

"So good to be in beautiful Madrid for #ElClasico can't wait for the game tomorrow @LaLigaEN (sic.)," Rohit tweeted with a photo of him posing in the streets of the Spanish capital.

La Liga's English twitter handle replied to Rohit saying, "Enjoy hitman!"

Rohit also posted another photo to Instagram to say: "Absolute stunner of a night, can’t wait for the game today it’s gonna be a cracker".

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

Rohit had to sit out of India's ongoing Test series against New Zealand due to a calf injury he suffered in the fifth T20I of the tour at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

(With inputs from IANS)

