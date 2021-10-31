ROM vs ACM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between AS Roma and AC Milan: AS Roma host AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday, from 1:45 AM IST and old rivals meet for the first time this season. A blockbuster clash can be expected as the two top four teams lock horns. While hosts Roma are ranked in 4th with 19 points, Milan are in second spot with 28 points and are unbeaten in the league so far. Jose Mourinho’s Roma are capable of upsetting major teams, but have been inconsistent and are way behind the top two in terms of points. Milan will be eager to claim the top spot and will also be looking forward to Ibrahimovic scoring his 400th league goal. An action-packed clash set and fireworks are expected in this fixture and fans can check the ROM vs ACM Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

ROM vs ACM Telecast

The Serie A matches will be telecasted on MTV in India.

ROM vs ACM Live Streaming

The match between ROM vs ACM is available to be streamed live on Voot.com.

ROM vs ACM Match Details

The match between ROM vs ACM will be played on Sunday, November 1, at Stadio Olimpico. The game will start at 01:45 AM (IST).

ROM vs ACM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Vice-Captain: Stephan El Shaarawy

ROM vs ACM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ciprian Tatarusanu

Defenders: Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez

Midfielders: Brahim Diaz, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Strikers: Stephan El Shaarawy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tammy Abraham

AS Roma vs AC Milan probable XI:

AS Roma Predicted Starting line-up: Rui Patricio (GK), Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stephan El Shaarawy, Tammy Abraham

AC Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu (GK), Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.