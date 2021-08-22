ROM vs FIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Serie A between AS Roma vs Fiorentina: AS Roma will kick-start their campaign in the 2021-22 edition of the Serie A with a match against Fiorentina on Monday. The highly-anticipated game will be played on August 23, Monday at the Stadio Olimpico at 12:15 AM IST. All the eyes will be on Jose Mourinho as he starts his second term in Serie A.

Under the Portuguese manager, the club secured a victory as they thrashed Trabzonspor by 2-1 in the first leg of their play-offs during the UEFA Europa Conference League. Fiorentina, on the other hand, got off to a blistering start. They defeated Cosenza by 4-0 in the maiden round of the Coppa Italia last week.

Roma have had an upper hand over Fiorentina in the past matches. The two teams have played against each other 49 times in the past. Roma has won 29 times while Fiorentina has secured a victory in just ten matches.

ROM vs FIO Telecast

The match between AS Roma and Fiorentina will be televised on MTV.

ROM vs FIO Live Streaming

The match between AS Roma and Fiorentina will be streamed live on Voot Select

ROM vs FIO Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, August 23 at the Stadio Olimpico. The game will start at 12:15 AM IST.

ROM vs FIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Stephan El Shaarawy

Vice-Captain: Chris Smalling

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic

Midfielders: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Stephan El Shaarawy, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giacomo Bonaventura

Strikers: Pedro, Dusan Vlahovic

ROM vs FIO Probable XIs

AS Roma: Davide Santon, Stephan El Shaarawy, Nicolo Zaniolo, Jordan Veretout, Pedro, Tammy Abraham, Rui Patricio, Chris Smalling, Rick Karsdorp, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Gianluca Mancini

Fiorentina: Nikola Milenkovic, Cristiano Biraghi, Lorenzo Venuti, Youssef Maleh, Erick Pulgar, Dusan Vlahovic, Christian Kouame, Bartlomiej Dragowski, German Pezzella, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giacomo Bonaventura

