ROM vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between AS Roma and Napoli: Napoli will travel to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday for their next Serie A fixture against AS Roma. The hosts are coming into this game after an embarrassing 1-6 loss at the hands of Kjetil Knutsen’s Bodo/Glimt in the Group round of UEFA Conference League. For Bodo/Glimt, young Norwegian striker Erik Botheim and attacker Ola Solbakken netted a brace while forward Amahl Pellegrino and midfielder Patrick Berg scored one goal each to hand Roma their biggest defeat in recent times. Carles Perez netted the consolation goal for Roma to lessen the margin of the loss.

On the other hand, Napoli are coming into this game after defeating Czeslaw Michniewicz’s Legia Warsaw 3-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Ahead of today’s AS Roma and Napoli’ Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

ROM vs NAP Telecast

The match between AS Roma and Napoli will be televised on MTV in India.

ROM vs NAP Live Streaming

The match between AS Roma and Napoli is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

ROM vs NAP Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, October 24 at the Stadio Olimpico. The game between AS Roma and Napoli will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

ROM vs NAP Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Fabian Ruiz

Vice-Captain- Kalidou Koulibaly

ROM vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Roger Ibanez

Mid-Fielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Forward: Victor Osimhen, Tammy Abraham, Lorenzo Insigne

AS Roma vs Napoli probable XI:

AS Roma Possible Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Stephan El Shaarawy, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham

Napoli Possible Starting Line-up: David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.