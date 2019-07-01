Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Roma Sign Leonardo Spinazzola From Juventus, Send Luca Pellegrini Other Way

AS Roma signed midfielder Leonardo Spinazzola from Juventus while sending defender Luca Pellegrini in the opposite direction.

Reuters

Updated:July 1, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Roma Sign Leonardo Spinazzola From Juventus, Send Luca Pellegrini Other Way
(Photo Credit: Reuters) Center: Spinazzola Spinazzola had agreed a four-year contract, with the Roma shelling out 29.5 million euros for the midfielder.
AS Roma have signed midfielder Leonardo Spinazzola from Juventus while sending defender Luca Pellegrini in the opposite direction, the Serie A side have said.

Spinazzola had agreed a four-year contract, with the club shelling out 29.5 million euros ($33.48 million) for the 26-year-old, Roma said in a statement. Juventus had paid 22 million euros for Pellegrini.

Roma also confirmed that Greek international Kostas Manolas had moved to Napoli for a fee of 36 million euros after spending five seasons in the Italian capital.

Roma Chief Executive Guido Fienga had no doubts Spinazzola would settle quickly.

“Leonardo is a young player that has already acquired a lot of valuable experience in Italian football. I am certain that he will settle in here very quickly and will fit in well with the style our new coach implements,” he said.

Read full article
Also Watch

