Roma vs Genoa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Coppa Italia Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Roma, the second-most successful side in the history of the Coppa Italia, will be aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament when they will be in action against Genoa on Friday. The Coppa Italia round of 16 fixture between Roma and Genoa is slated to be played at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome. Jose Mourinho’s side will head into the fixture after playing out a 2-2 draw against AC Milan in their last match. Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored a late equaliser against the Rossoneri to earn a much-needed point for his side. After claiming 31 points from 17 matches, Roma now occupy the seventh spot in the Serie A standings.

Genoa, on the other hand, have already won two matches in this season’s Coppa Italia to reach the round of 16. Genoa clinched a 1-2 win over Bari in their last match.

Ahead of Friday’s Coppa Italia round of 16 match between Roma and Genoa; here is all you need to know:

What date Coppa Italia match between Roma and Genoa will be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Roma and Genoa will take place on January 13, Friday.

Where will the Coppa Italia match Roma vs Genoa be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Roma and Genoa will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome

What time will the Coppa Italia match Roma vs Genoa begin?

The Coppa Italia match between Roma and Genoa will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Roma vs Genoa Coppa Italia match?

Roma vs Genoa Coppa Italia match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Roma vs Genoa Coppa Italia match?

Roma vs Genoa Coppa Italia match will not be streamed live in India.

Roma vs Genoa Possible Starting XI:

Roma Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Nicola Zalewski, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Nicolo Zaniolo, Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham

Genoa Predicted Starting Line-up: Josep Martinez, Silvan Hefti, Mattia Bani, Radu Dragusin, Stefano Sabelli, Filip Jagiello, Kevin Strootman, Morten Frendrup, Mattia Aramu, George Puscas, Albert Gudmundsson

