Romelu Lukaku Opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's Influence After Becoming Serie A Player of the Year

Chelsea’s Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has been named Serie A Player of the Year for the 2020-21 campaign for his emphatic performance for Inter Milan as they won Italy’s domestic league title. With 24 goals under his kitty in the last season, he was also Inter’s best scorer in the tournament. He won the award ahead of Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted 29 goals for Juventus during the 2020-21 Serie A campaign as Juve maintained their UEFA Champions League position by finishing 4th in Italy’s top-flight.

Despite surpassing the Manchester United attacker to win the award, Lukaku heaped praises on the 37-year-old, saying that he is one of the three greatest players in the history of football.

He further said that he is delighted with the recognition as “being ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo is something that doesn’t happen every day."

Lukaku even went on to credit CR7 for his outstanding season, saying that Ronaldo “brought me to a different level because he does great things."

He also expressed his gratitude towards Nerazzurri fans and management for backing him.

“The club [Inter] always backed us and so did the fans who I want to thank,” The Belgian told Italian outlet AIC as quoted by Football Italia.

Other than being named the best player in Italian League, he was also included in Serie A’s best XI for the last season.

He left the Italian giants during the 2021 summer transfer window to join Premier League side, Chelsea. However, he has failed in adapting to the club as he has managed to score just five goals this season in 19 Premier League games.

Additionally, he has found the back of the net on two occasions in the five UEFA Champions League games.

Meanwhile, CR7 has notched up 12 goals for United this season and is the fourth leading goal-scorer in England’s top-tier.

