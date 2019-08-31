Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Romelu Lukaku Responds to Gary Neville Criticism Over his Weight

Romelu Lukaku said that he had a bad year at Manchester United but nobody can question his professionalism.

IANS

Updated:August 31, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Romelu Lukaku Responds to Gary Neville Criticism Over his Weight
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...

London: Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, who joined the Italian club this season from Manchester United for 65 million euro, has responded to criticism over his weight towards the end of his stint with the British giants.

Lukaku had scored 42 goals for United. However, after he netted 15 goals last season, former United defender Gary Neville had criticised his physical condition, saying that the Belgian striker weighed over 100 kg.

"He (Neville) can talk about my fitness but he should never say anything about my professionalism, that I don't work hard enough," Lukaku was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"That is something he cannot say. All the coaches I have had say the same thing about me. What did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer say when I was on the training ground? What did he say? That I always work hard and always do my best to try and improve myself. Same with Jose Mourinho and (Belgium and former Everton manager) Roberto Martinez. Now (Inter coach) Antonio Conte will say it," Lukaku said.

"Last year was just a bad year. It happens in football. You just have to move on. I am not going to sit here and react in a negative way," he added.

Lukaku was expected to bring glory for United after he joined the club from Everton, but he left the Red Devils having failed to win a trophy.

"For me, the Manchester United experience is one I am grateful for -- not a good one because we didn't win and I wanted to win with the club -- but they gave me a chance," Lukaku said.

"I got to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, so I will always be respectful to them. At the end, I thought it was better for me to move on and try different things," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram