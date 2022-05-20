Ronald Koeman Appoints Brother Erwin as Netherlands Assistant

Ronald Koeman, who will succeed Louis van Gaal as head of the Netherlands team after the World Cup, has chosen his brother Erwin as his assistant, the Dutch football federation (KNVB) announced on Friday.

Erwin, 60, was previously his younger brother’s assistant at Everton and Southampton.

“The three and a half years with Erwin in England taught me that he had a good vision of things and that we also work in a complementary way,” said Ronald Koeman, quoted in a press release from the KNVB.

Former international Erwin Koeman won 31 caps for the Netherlands as a midfielder, featuring in the side that won the European Championship in 1988 and also playing at the 1990 World Cup.

He then moved into coaching where his credits include two years in charge of the Hungary national team.

Ronald Koeman has also appointed Patrick Lodewijks as goalkeeping coach.

