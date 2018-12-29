English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ronaldo Double Seals New Juventus Record, Balde Rescues Inter Milan
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as voracious Italian champions Juventus finished 2018 on a high with a 2-1 win over Sampdoria to set a new points record in Serie A before the winter break as Inter Milan's Senegalese winger Keita Balde scored the only goal in a win over Empoli days after the club were embroiled in a racism controversy.
Twitter/Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as voracious Italian champions Juventus finished 2018 on a high with a 2-1 win over Sampdoria to set a new points record in Serie A before the winter break as Inter Milan's Senegalese winger Keita Balde scored the only goal in a win over Empoli days after the club were embroiled in a racism controversy.
Ronaldo curled in the opener after just two minutes in Turin adding a second from the penalty spot on 65 minutes, putting the Portuguese top of Serie A's scoring charts on 14 goals.
Fabio Quagliarella pulled the Genoa outfit level with a penalty on 33 minutes, but a late Riccardo Saponara goal was ruled offside after consultation with the video assistant referee.
"It was important to end the year on a high and it wasn't at all easy," said coach Massimiliano Allegri.
VAR proved decisive in the game with Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo, dismissing Ronaldo's penalty as "a gift," adding "that Saponara goal should never have been cancelled".
"Juventus are strong, they consume everything. They are a cannibal," said Giampaolo.
"For me, morally, the game was 2-2."
Juventus open up a 12-point lead at the top of Serie A ahead of Napoli who can reduce the gap when they host Bologna later on Saturday.
Inter Milan are third two points behind Napoli.
Seven-time reigning champions Juventus also have a record number of points before the three-week winter break with 53 from 19 games.
"Records are meaningless, if not to improve and raise the bar," said Allegri.
The reigning champions have dropped points just twice, being held 1-1 by Genoa at home in October and 2-2 against Atalanta midweek, and are firmly on track for an eighth consecutive Scudetto.
"With Ronaldo, the perception is different. He's the best player in the world," continued Allegri.
"37 points, give or take a few, are missing for the Scudetto."
- Battle for Europe -
Ronaldo had come off the bench to score in Bergamo last Wednesday but returned to the starting line-up in the Allianz Stadium.
And the Portuguese striker found a way through early, picking up a Paulo Dybala cross to fire in past Sampdoria's on loan Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero.
Sampdoria pulled level following a penalty awarded following an Emre Can handball with Quagliarella making no mistake beating Mattia Perin in the Juventus goal.
The 35-year-old became the first player to score in nine consecutive Serie A games since David Trezeguet for Juventus in 2005.
Audero deflected over a Ronaldo header on the hour but the hosts went ahead when the referee pointed to the spot for an Alex Ferrari handball off a corner after a VAR viewing.
Substitute Saponara looked to have grabbed a point deep into injury time but VAR ruled he was in an offside.
"The first half of the season has gone really well," said Ronaldo, "but there's still a long way to go. We must stay focused and keep working away if we want to achieve great things."
In Tuscany, Inter Milan earned back-to-back wins with Balde scoring on 72 minutes to move closer to Napoli, who they beat by the same scoreline amid controversy three days ago.
Luciano Spalletti's side were playing without their fans after racist abuse aimed at Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly in Milan.
"It was fundamental that we win this match," said Spalletti.
Roma profitted from Sampdoria's defeat to move up to fifth thanks to second half goals for Bryan Cristante (58) and Cengiz Under (75) in a 2-0 win over promoted Parma.
Lazio were held 1-1 by Torino in the Stadio Olimpico, as Atalanta beat Sassuolo 6-2 with Slovenian Josip Ilicic scoring a second-half hat-trick.
The battle for European football is tight with just six points between Lazio in fourth and Fiorentina in tenth position.
Meanwhile, bottom club Chievo achieved their first top flight success with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Frosinone.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Ronaldo curled in the opener after just two minutes in Turin adding a second from the penalty spot on 65 minutes, putting the Portuguese top of Serie A's scoring charts on 14 goals.
Fabio Quagliarella pulled the Genoa outfit level with a penalty on 33 minutes, but a late Riccardo Saponara goal was ruled offside after consultation with the video assistant referee.
"It was important to end the year on a high and it wasn't at all easy," said coach Massimiliano Allegri.
VAR proved decisive in the game with Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo, dismissing Ronaldo's penalty as "a gift," adding "that Saponara goal should never have been cancelled".
"Juventus are strong, they consume everything. They are a cannibal," said Giampaolo.
"For me, morally, the game was 2-2."
Juventus open up a 12-point lead at the top of Serie A ahead of Napoli who can reduce the gap when they host Bologna later on Saturday.
Inter Milan are third two points behind Napoli.
Seven-time reigning champions Juventus also have a record number of points before the three-week winter break with 53 from 19 games.
"Records are meaningless, if not to improve and raise the bar," said Allegri.
The reigning champions have dropped points just twice, being held 1-1 by Genoa at home in October and 2-2 against Atalanta midweek, and are firmly on track for an eighth consecutive Scudetto.
"With Ronaldo, the perception is different. He's the best player in the world," continued Allegri.
"37 points, give or take a few, are missing for the Scudetto."
- Battle for Europe -
Ronaldo had come off the bench to score in Bergamo last Wednesday but returned to the starting line-up in the Allianz Stadium.
And the Portuguese striker found a way through early, picking up a Paulo Dybala cross to fire in past Sampdoria's on loan Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero.
Sampdoria pulled level following a penalty awarded following an Emre Can handball with Quagliarella making no mistake beating Mattia Perin in the Juventus goal.
The 35-year-old became the first player to score in nine consecutive Serie A games since David Trezeguet for Juventus in 2005.
Audero deflected over a Ronaldo header on the hour but the hosts went ahead when the referee pointed to the spot for an Alex Ferrari handball off a corner after a VAR viewing.
Substitute Saponara looked to have grabbed a point deep into injury time but VAR ruled he was in an offside.
"The first half of the season has gone really well," said Ronaldo, "but there's still a long way to go. We must stay focused and keep working away if we want to achieve great things."
In Tuscany, Inter Milan earned back-to-back wins with Balde scoring on 72 minutes to move closer to Napoli, who they beat by the same scoreline amid controversy three days ago.
Luciano Spalletti's side were playing without their fans after racist abuse aimed at Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly in Milan.
"It was fundamental that we win this match," said Spalletti.
Roma profitted from Sampdoria's defeat to move up to fifth thanks to second half goals for Bryan Cristante (58) and Cengiz Under (75) in a 2-0 win over promoted Parma.
Lazio were held 1-1 by Torino in the Stadio Olimpico, as Atalanta beat Sassuolo 6-2 with Slovenian Josip Ilicic scoring a second-half hat-trick.
The battle for European football is tight with just six points between Lazio in fourth and Fiorentina in tenth position.
Meanwhile, bottom club Chievo achieved their first top flight success with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Frosinone.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Cricketnext Staff
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results