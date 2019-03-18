LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Goal Celebration

Reuters

Updated:March 18, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is facing disciplinary action for his celebration after one of the three goals he scored in last week's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Ronaldo made a similar gesture to Atletico coach Diego Simeone, who celebrated his team's opening goal in the first leg by turning to the crowd and putting his hands on his trousers.

Simeone was fined 20,000 euros ($22,708) for the incident but escaped a touchline ban for the return match. Juventus face Ajax Amsterdam in their quarter-final.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
