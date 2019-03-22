LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ronaldo Fined by UEFA for Atletico Celebration

Reuters

Updated:March 22, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
Ronaldo escaped a ban and will, therefore, be free to face Ajax Amsterdam in the quarter-finals, with the first leg to be played in the Netherlands on April 10.
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was fined 20,000 euros ($22,712) by UEFA for a gesture he made while celebrating in their Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid last week, European soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

Ronaldo escaped a ban and will, therefore, be free to face Ajax Amsterdam in the quarter-finals, with the first leg to be played in the Netherlands on April 10.

Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick as the Italian champions overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg to win 3-2 on aggregate against Atletico, gestured towards his groin with two hands.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone had celebrated in a similar way after his team's opening goal in the first leg in the Spanish capital.

The Argentine coach was fined the same amount by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
