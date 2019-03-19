LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ronaldo Joins Portugal Camp for Euro 2020 Qualifiers

The 34-year-old Juventus forward was recalled by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for games at home to Ukraine and Serbia, having not played for his country since the 2018 World Cup.

AFP

Updated:March 19, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
File photo of Portugese football star Christiano Ronaldo. (Image: FIFA)
Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined his Portugal team-mates on Tuesday ahead of the start of Euro 2020 qualifying this week following a nine-month absence from the national team.

Ronaldo was rested for the last six Portugal games while he settled at his new club following his departure from Real Madrid last July.

The reigning European champions, who are through to the UEFA Nations League final in June, kick off their Group B campaign in Lisbon on Friday against Ukraine before facing Serbia on March 25.

"Cristiano adds quality to any team. It's a pleasure to play with him and he's very important for us," Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, Ronaldo's team-mate at Juventus, told reporters on Tuesday.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
