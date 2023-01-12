Ronaldo-Messi Reunion in Saudi Arabia? Al Hilal Want to Sign PSG Superstar on $300m Yearly Salary: Reports

After Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in a staggering move that made him the highest-paid football player in the world, his eternal rival Lionel Messi may also arrive in Saudi Arabia soon.

Al Nassr’s traditional rivals Al Hilal are reportedly eager to land Messi on a deal that may see the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner earn a salary in the region of $300 million per year.

After his explosive interview with Piers Morgan saw Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United terminated midway through the season, Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club for a reported 200 million euros.

The 37-year-old signed a contract that will keep him in the middle east for two and a half years.

Also read: Thought Lionel Messi Was Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo, Knew it After Practice: Vincent Aboubakar

With the Portuguese ace yet to make his debut for his new club, he could make his bow against Messi’s PSG team.

The Ligue 1 outfit are set to take on a Saudi all-star XI comprising of players from Al Hilal as well as Al Nassr on January 19.

However, Messi may be on the verge of moving to the middle-east in a sensational transfer that may eclipse the salary earned by Ronaldo.

Al Hilal are reportedly eager to land the Argentine superstar, that too for an eye-watering sum of $300 million per year. Notably, the former Barcelona man is also an ambassador of Saudi Arabia tourism.

Also read: Manchester United Plans Sign 2 More Players In January Transfer Window: Report

Messi’s contract with PSG is set to expire in the summer, and although the Parisians are working to the 35-year-old down on a new deal, Al Hilal will be looking to test their resolve with a blockbuster offer.

After winning the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner return to club football and scored PSG’s second goal capping off a brilliant team move as they prevailed 2-0 over Angers.

If Al Hilal can manage to sign Messi, it would be a major coup as fans will be able to witness the reunion of Messi and Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Read all the Latest Sports News here