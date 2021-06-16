Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s action of moving two Coca-Cola bottles during a press conference atEuro 2020 may have led to the brand’s stock prices dropping 1.6% as they went from being worth USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion, which is a loss of USD 4 billion; but it also ensured that the fans on social media had a field day with hilarious memes with the incident.

The Portuguese star did not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks after he removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at a Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead. The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media ahead of their Group F opener against Hungary.

Watch the video here:

Cristiano Ronaldo Hates Coca Cola , he quickly removed Euro 2020 sponsor Coca-Cola bottles in front of him during his pre-Hungary v Portugal press conference saying “Drink water!" instead. pic.twitter.com/6O5y1emv2B— ZimViral (@ZimViral) June 15, 2021

Here’s social media went to town with it

The marketing manager of Coca-Cola when Ronaldo moved the bottles: pic.twitter.com/KhdasmQJIc— Luke Duff (@luke_duff) June 15, 2021

Coca Cola lost $4 billion in value today after the CR7 gesture of removing the bottles went viral. #CocaCola was valued at $242 billion before Ronaldo’s gesture and afterwards, it went down to $238 billion.Cristiano Ronaldo caused a fall of 1.6% in Coca Cola’s value. pic.twitter.com/PhplfjBBlp — Abdullah. (@SaidbyAbdullah) June 15, 2021

Ronaldo when he saw the coca-cola bottles on the table. pic.twitter.com/7DtovClruL— Ehiz (@ehizthemenace) June 15, 2021

Coca Cola head office right now pic.twitter.com/V1N4ByV09o— Tom (@tome_impala) June 14, 2021

The marketing manager of Coca-Cola when Ronaldo moved the bottles placed in front of him pic.twitter.com/Dx6dvWTHRj— Kókósír (@Kokosir_) June 15, 2021

Coca cola after seeing Ronaldo disrespect their brand. pic.twitter.com/uLi3OUAcwm— AYOLEX (@ayolex_official) June 15, 2021

