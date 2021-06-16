CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Football»Ronaldo Moving Coca-Cola Bottles at Euro 2020 Leads to Hilarious Memefest
2-MIN READ

The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media ahead of their Group F opener against Hungary.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s action of moving two Coca-Cola bottles during a press conference atEuro 2020 may have led to the brand’s stock prices dropping 1.6% as they went from being worth USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion, which is a loss of USD 4 billion; but it also ensured that the fans on social media had a field day with hilarious memes with the incident.

The Portuguese star did not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks after he removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at a Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead. The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media ahead of their Group F opener against Hungary.

Watch the video here:

Here’s social media went to town with it

first published:June 16, 2021, 10:01 IST