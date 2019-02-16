English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ronaldo on Target as Juventus Cruise Before Atletico Showdown
Cristiano Ronaldo set up Paulo Dybala to score early and added one himself with defender Leonardo Bonucci also on target as Juventus surged 14 points clear in Serie A on Friday with a 3-0 win over lowly Frosinone.
(Image: Juventus)
Loading...
Cristiano Ronaldo set up Paulo Dybala to score early and added one himself with defender Leonardo Bonucci also on target as Juventus surged 14 points clear in Serie A on Friday with a 3-0 win over lowly Frosinone.
Coach Massimiliano Allegri was taking no chances, even against a side sitting second bottom of the table, ahead of next week's Champions League last 16, first-leg tie at Atletico Madrid.
The seven-time reigning Serie A champions are also building towards a top-of-the table clash against Napoli in the San Paolo Stadium on March 3.
Allegri's side continued their unbeaten run against their outclassed rivals from outside Rome to move 14 points clear of Napoli who host Torino on Sunday.
"A great series of matches commence, coming thick and fast," warned Allegri as he included Ronaldo alongside Dybala and Mario Mandzukic on the front line.
Defender Bonucci returned from an ankle injury along with captain Giorgio Chiellini who had limped off during their shock Coppa Italia exit to Atalanta on January 30.
Ronaldo set up Dybala to fire in the first goal after just six minutes in Turin as the Argentina forward, who has been overshadowed since the arrival of the former Real Madrid player, scored his first league goal since November 3.
Ten minutes later Bonucci broke through after a desperate goalmouth scramble.
Frosinone goalkeeper Marco Sportiello denied Mandzukic's diving header with defender Bonucci in place to turn the rebound into goal.
Ronaldo slotted in his 19th Serie A goal and 21st in all competitions on 62 minutes with Rodrigo Bentancur crossing for Mandzukic who provided the assist for the Portuguese striker.
Ronaldo was then replaced by Federico Bernardeschi with the tie against Atletico in mind.
AC Milan, in fourth, travel to Atalanta, one place below in fifth, on Saturday in a battle for Champions League football next season.
Napoli host Torino on Sunday, with Inter Milan, in third, hosting ninth-placed Sampdoria.
Roma play relegation-threatened Bologna on Monday after winning their Champions League last 16, first-leg tie against Porto 2-1.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Coach Massimiliano Allegri was taking no chances, even against a side sitting second bottom of the table, ahead of next week's Champions League last 16, first-leg tie at Atletico Madrid.
The seven-time reigning Serie A champions are also building towards a top-of-the table clash against Napoli in the San Paolo Stadium on March 3.
Allegri's side continued their unbeaten run against their outclassed rivals from outside Rome to move 14 points clear of Napoli who host Torino on Sunday.
"A great series of matches commence, coming thick and fast," warned Allegri as he included Ronaldo alongside Dybala and Mario Mandzukic on the front line.
Defender Bonucci returned from an ankle injury along with captain Giorgio Chiellini who had limped off during their shock Coppa Italia exit to Atalanta on January 30.
Ronaldo set up Dybala to fire in the first goal after just six minutes in Turin as the Argentina forward, who has been overshadowed since the arrival of the former Real Madrid player, scored his first league goal since November 3.
Ten minutes later Bonucci broke through after a desperate goalmouth scramble.
Frosinone goalkeeper Marco Sportiello denied Mandzukic's diving header with defender Bonucci in place to turn the rebound into goal.
Ronaldo slotted in his 19th Serie A goal and 21st in all competitions on 62 minutes with Rodrigo Bentancur crossing for Mandzukic who provided the assist for the Portuguese striker.
Ronaldo was then replaced by Federico Bernardeschi with the tie against Atletico in mind.
AC Milan, in fourth, travel to Atalanta, one place below in fifth, on Saturday in a battle for Champions League football next season.
Napoli host Torino on Sunday, with Inter Milan, in third, hosting ninth-placed Sampdoria.
Roma play relegation-threatened Bologna on Monday after winning their Champions League last 16, first-leg tie against Porto 2-1.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt on Ex-Beau Sidharth Malhotra: I Have a Lot of Love and Respect for Him
- Dev Movie Review: This Senseless Romantic Run is Sure to Pull Karthi Down
- Messi’s Young Fan From Afghanistan Appeals for Help After Threats from Taliban
- I-League: Minerva Request AIFF to Shift Srinagar Game or Ready to Forfeit
- High in Ireland: Island Put on Sale, Can Be Yours for a Million Pounds
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results