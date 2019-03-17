English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ronaldo Rested as Genoa Inflict Juve's First Serie A Defeat
Ronaldo missed the trip to Genoa after firing the Serie A side to the Champions League quarter-finals with a hat-trick over Atletico Madrid during the week.
Ronaldo missed the trip to Genoa after firing the Serie A side to the Champions League quarter-finals with a hat-trick over Atletico Madrid during the week.
Loading...
Juventus suffered their first Serie A defeat of the season on Sunday losing 2-0 to Genoa with late goals from former player Stefano Sturaro and Goran Pandev.
Ronaldo missed the trip to Genoa after firing the Serie A side to the Champions League quarter-finals with a hat-trick over Atletico Madrid during the week.
Sturaro and Pandev came off the bench in the second half scoring on 72 minutes and 81 minutes respectively to inflict the first league defeat on Massimiliano Allegri's side since April 2018 against Napoli.
The Champions had already been beaten this season by Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and lost in the Champions League to Young Boys in the group stage and Atletico Madrid the last 16 first leg.
Juventus had won 24 of their 27 previous matches in Serie A with three draws including 1-1 to Genoa in the reverse fixture.
Allegri's side remain on track for an eighth consecutive title as they sit 18 points clear of second-placed Napoli who host Udinese later on Sunday.
Genoa move up to 12th after this eighth win of the season.
Ronaldo missed the trip to Genoa after firing the Serie A side to the Champions League quarter-finals with a hat-trick over Atletico Madrid during the week.
Sturaro and Pandev came off the bench in the second half scoring on 72 minutes and 81 minutes respectively to inflict the first league defeat on Massimiliano Allegri's side since April 2018 against Napoli.
The Champions had already been beaten this season by Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and lost in the Champions League to Young Boys in the group stage and Atletico Madrid the last 16 first leg.
Juventus had won 24 of their 27 previous matches in Serie A with three draws including 1-1 to Genoa in the reverse fixture.
Allegri's side remain on track for an eighth consecutive title as they sit 18 points clear of second-placed Napoli who host Udinese later on Sunday.
Genoa move up to 12th after this eighth win of the season.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 4 Recap: The Purple Wedding Divides the Lannisters, Tyrion Kills His Father
- Dear Comrade Teaser: Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Kissing Scene Criticised on Twitter
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Raj Nidimoru Discusses Writing Stree and Collaborative Filmmaking
- Facebook Says it Has Already Removed 1.5 Million Videos of The New Zealand Mosque Attack
- Apple Watch is Able to Successfully Detect Irregular Heartbeat, Say Results of The Largest Detection Study
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results