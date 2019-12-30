Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ronaldo Shows Caring Side as He Plays Football With Young Fan Born Without Legs, Wins Hearts

Cristiano Ronaldo, during his recent trip to Dubai, was seen playing football with a youngster who was born without legs.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
Ronaldo Shows Caring Side as He Plays Football With Young Fan Born Without Legs, Wins Hearts
Cristiano Ronaldo with Ali Turganbekov (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo has earned praises after he uploaded a video him playing football with Kazakh youngster Ali Turganbekov, who was born without legs.

The Real Madrid star and his son had a kick-about with the 12-year-old Kazakh boy in Dubai, where Ronaldo is spending his winter break.

In the video, Ronaldo can be seen knocking the ball to a young fan and the latter can be seen heading it back.

Sharing the video with his 195 million Instagram followers, Ronaldo wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet you @ali_amir_happy. A truly inspiration."

Ali is also a popular figure on social media with 123,000 followers on Instagram.

Appreciating Ronaldo's deed, mixed martial arts (MMA) star Khabib Nurmagomedov, who also recently met Ali on a trip to Kazakhstan, hailed the former Manchester United star as a "legend" on the social media.

Besides Ronaldo, Ali has met other football stars like Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Andriy Shevchenko.

Ronaldo, who had gone to Saudi Arabia last weekend for the Italian Super Cup, visited a beach with his children and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Christmas.

The Juventus star in 2015 surprised a kid on a Madrid street when he disguised himself with a big beard.

The 34-year-old athlete has won 29 trophies in his career, including six league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, one UEFA European Championship, and one UEFA Nations League.

