Ronaldo to Face Messi in Saudi Arabia, CR7 Named Captain of All-Star XI for PSG Friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo is all but set to play in his first match since moving to Saudi Arabia, and it could be against his arch-nemesis Lionel Messi during a friendly match between Saudi All-Star XI and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Moreover, Ronaldo will be captaining the Saudi All-Star XI, which will include players from both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

The Portuguese ace has been confirmed as the skipper of the star-studded middle east side, as they host PSG in Riyadh for a blockbuster friendly on January 19.

According to multiple reports, the 37-year-old former Manchester United ace was given the armband and his shirt that he will be wearing in Thursday’s monumental clash.

It could be the very first time that Ronaldo and Messi come face to face ever since the former left United to join up with Al-Nassr.

The last time the two ‘GOATs’ faced off Ronaldo’s Juventus prevailed 3-0 over Barcelona in the Champions League.

Saudi Arabia’s chairman of general authority for entertainment, Turki Al-Sheikh shared a video of presenting the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with the captain’s armband.

الوعد ان شاءالله يوم ١٩ يناير … لقاء فوق الخيال … ومدير الفريق الكابتن خالد الشنيف ان شاءالله والتشكيلة غداً بيعلنها المدرب وخالد … اتمنى يومها ننسى الهلال والنصر ساعتين ونصير كلنا موسم الرياض… وبعد الساعتين نوقف الهدنة 😂🇸🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/nttB07IgBb— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 15, 2023

Since the former Real Madrid forward has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr, it may well be the last time he will face off against his eternal rival Messi.

There have been recent reports claiming that Al-Hilal want to make the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner the highest-paid player in the world, in a deal that would overtake Ronaldo’s current payout.

Messi’s current contract with PSG runs until the end of 2022, and the two parties are negotiating terms for a new deal.

Cristiano is yet to make his debut for his new club, having missed the past two matches due to a suspension by the Football Association (FA) for smashing the phone of a young supporter earlier last year.

