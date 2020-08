ROS vs ZEN Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, FC Rostov vs Zenit Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FC Rostov (ROS) will lock horns with Zenit (ZEN) on Saturday August 15, for their next scheduled fixture in the Russian Premier League. In the previous fixtures, both the teams have been on the winning side. Rostov defeated Tambov by 1-0 on August 8, while Zenit beat Rotor by 2-0 on August 11. This will be the second match that both the teams will be playing in the ongoing league.

The Russian Premier League, FC Rostov vs Zenit will commence from 10:30 PM.

ROS vs ZEN Russian Premier League Dream11 Team for FC Rostov vs Zenit

Russian Premier League ROS vs ZEN dream 11 Prediction, FC Rostov vs Zenit Captain: Yuri Zhirkov

Russian Premier League ROS vs ZEN dream 11 Prediction, FC Rostov vs Zenit Vice-Captain: Alexdaner Vasyutin

Russian Premier League ROS vs ZEN dream 11 Prediction, FC Rostov vs Zenit Goalkeeper: Alexdaner Vasyutin

Russian Premier League ROS vs ZEN dream 11 Prediction, FC Rostov vs Zenit Defenders: Alexey Kozlov, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Danila Prokhin

Russian Premier League ROS vs ZEN dream 11 Prediction, FC Rostov vs Zenit Midfielders: Denis Terentjev, Ivelin Popov, Khoren Bayramyan

Russian Premier League ROS vs ZEN dream 11 Prediction, FC Rostov vs Zenit Strikers: Eldor Shomurodov, Yuri Zhirkov, Dejan Lovren

Russian Premier League ROS vs ZEN FC Rostov probable lineup vs Zenit: Sergey Pesjakov, Alexey Kozlov, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Eugeny Chernov, Maksim Osipenko, Roman Eremenko, Ivelin Popov, Khoren Bayramyan, Mathias Normann, Baktiyor Zainutdinov, Eldor Shomurodov

Russian Premier League ROS vs ZEN, Zenit probable lineup vs FC Rostov: Alexdaner Vasyutin, Andrey Lunyov, Mikhail Kerzhakov, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Danila Prokhin, Denis Terentjev, Daniil Krugovoy, Douglas Santos, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Yuri Zhirkov, Dejan Lovren