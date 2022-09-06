CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

RoundGlass Punjab FC Announce Signing of Experienced Trio ahead of I-League 2022-23 Campaign

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2022, 15:11 IST

Punjab, India

RoundGlass Punjab FC signed Deepak Devrani and Mohammed Salah and Ravi Kumar

RoundGlass Punjab FC signed Deepak Devrani and Mohammed Salah and Ravi Kumar

Deepak Devrani, Mohammed Salah and Ravi Kumar have signed with RoundGlass Punjab FC ahead of I-League 2022-23 season

RoundGlass Punjab FC announced the signing of three players – defenders Deepak Devrani and Mohammed Salah, along with goalkeeper Ravi Kumar – ahead of the club’s forthcoming I-League 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old Devrani, who holds the distinction of having won three I-League titles with different teams, is a highly experienced defender and last played for Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Left-back Mohammed Salah joins the Club having represented Sreenidi Deccan FC and Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League, and won the Durand Cup with the latter in 2019.

Goalkeeper Ravi Kumar has represented a number of ISL and I-League teams across his decade-long career and was part of the Mumbai City FC squad that competed in ISL and AFC Champions League campaigns last season.

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Football Director, RoundGlass Punjab FC, said, “We are delighted to welcome Deepak, Mohammed, and Ravi to the Club as we get set for the new season. They bring with them excellent technical attributes as well as invaluable experience, which is a must-have in every team and will help us play an inspiring style of football. I wish them all the best!”

