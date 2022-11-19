RoundGlass Punjab vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I League 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

RoundGlass Punjab sit in a comfortable second position in the I league table after winning their first match of the season, 2-1 against Sreenidi Deccan. Luka Majcen opened the scoring in the 23rd minute for the men from Punjab and Samuel Lalmuanpuia doubled their lead in the 43rd minute.

Sreenidi Deccan fought back valiantly in the second half and pulled one back in the 58th minute courtesy of Shahabaaz khan but it was a little too late as RoundGlass Punjab held on for a victory. Staikos Vergetis’s men would be looking to continue that.

Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, suffered a loss in their first match of the I League campaign against Gokulam Kerala. Auguste Junior Boum Somlaga scored in the 58th minute for the team from Kerala as they held onto their slender lead for the entire game.

Andrey Chernyshov will be hoping that he can rally his troops and get them back to winning ways against RoundGlass Punjab. With the adrenaline running high at the start of the season, it will be interesting to see how this game pans out for both sides.

On what date will the I League 2022 match between RoundGlass Punjab and Mohammedan SC be played?

The I League 2022 match between RoundGlass Punjab and Mohammedan SC will take place on November 20, Sunday.

Where will the I League 2022 match RoundGlass Punjab vs Mohammedan SC be played?

The match between RoundGlass Punjab and Mohammedan SC will be played at the Tau Devi Lal Football Stadium, Panchkula, Haryana.

What time will the I League 2022 match RoundGlass Punjab vs Mohammedan SC begin?

The match between RoundGlass Punjab and Mohammedan SC will begin at 04:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RoundGlass Punjab vs Mohammedan SC match?

The RoundGlass Punjab vs Mohammedan SC match will be televised on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the RoundGlass Punjab vs Mohammedan SC match?

RoundGlass Punjab vs Mohammedan SC match is available to be streamed live on Discovery+ Hotstar.

RoundGlass Punjab vs Mohammedan SC Possible Staring XI:

RoundGlass Punjab Predicted Starting Line-up: K Chemzong, N Singh, A Ignjatovic, F Lallawmawma, K Lhugdim, A Secerovic, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Pranjal Bhumi, L Majcen, S Sampingiriraj

Mohammedan SC Predicted Starting Line-up: Zothanmawia, O.N’Diaye, S Shaheen, A Ambekar, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, S.K Faiaz, Kean Lewis, Milan Singh, N Davronov, Ningthoujam Pritam Singh, A Dauda.

