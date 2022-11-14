RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After showcasing a dominant show in their debut I-League campaign, Sreenidi Deccan will look to replicate a similar performance as they are all set to kick off the new season today. Sreenidi Deccan will face RoundGlass Punjab in their opening fixture of the new I-League season. The match between RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan will take place at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. Sreenidi Deccan had managed to get the better of RoundGlass Punjab twice in the previous season.

The Andhra Pradesh-based football club, in their debut season, had finished third on the points table after securing nine wins from 18 matches.

RoundGlass Punjab, on the other hand, have trained under Greek head coach Staikos Vergetis for more than a month. They also played seven friendly matches ahead of the new season. The Mohali-based football club had finished their last season’s I-League campaign at the fifth spot.

Ahead of today’s I-League match between RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan; here is all you need to know:

What date I-League 2022-23 match between RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan will be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan will take place on November 14, Monday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan be played?

The I-League match between RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan will be played at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

What time will the I-League 2022-23 match RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan begin?

The I-League match between RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League match?

RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League match?

RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan match will be streamed live on Discovery Plus.



RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan Possible Starting XI:

Roundglass Punjab Predicted Starting Line-up: Kiran Limbu, Deepak Devrani, Bikash Yumnam, Shankar Sampingiraj, Alekasandar Ignjatovic, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Bidyananda Singh Ningthoujam, Adnas Secerovic, Asish Pradhan, Juan Mera Gonzalez, Pranjal Bhumij

Sreenidi Deccan Predicted Starting Line-up: Harsh Rajesh Patil, Arijit Bagui, Asheer Akhtar, Awal Mohammed, Bijay Chhetri, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Suraj Rawat, Lalromawia, Ramhlunchhunga, David Castaneda Munoz, Louis Ugochukwu Ogana

