Roy Keane Questions Whether Cristiano Ronaldo Should Start for Manchester United

Premier League table toppers Chelsea were left frustrated as a struggling Manchester United managed an unlikely 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Jadon Sancho’s first Premier League goal for the Red Devils was cancelled out by a Jorginho penalty and after that Thomas Tuchel’s side could not find a winner in front of the home crowd.

While the visiting team may be content with their performance, however, caretaker manager Michael Carrick kicked off debate early when he decided to bench star signee Cristiano Ronaldo for the crunch clash with the Blues. With the five-time Ballon d’Or winner absent from the starting XI, Bruno Fernandes led the Old Trafford side with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho handling the attack.

Helming affairs in his first Premier League game in charge of Man Utd, Carrick’s decision invited ire of former Man Utd icon Roy Keane, who was surprised to see the star striker left out.

“I’m surprised. Ronaldo is one of the great players but the manager there said he has a plan that he took great," Keane said on a commentary assignment on Sky Sports. Keane further backed Ronaldo and said that “he is a world-class player for the big occasions and has not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench. I’m surprised to see him left out,“ he added.

The 36-year-old had scored to help the Old Trafford club reach the knockout stages of the Champions League in midweek. Even though he was brought back just after the 60-minute mark against Chelsea, it didn’t help their cause.

Off late the Red Devils ball possession has been criticised in recent weeks and Keane pointed it out if that was the game plan to overcome the current Premier League leaders.

“There’s no question about Rashford and Sancho’s pace but the problem has been them out of possession. Are they going to close them down against a confident Chelsea team."

“I’d be worried about United today had Carrick chosen a defensive team but the back four would really worry me. Players aren’t working hard enough in possession, United are a good team but out of possession they’re all over the place," he further added.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that Ronaldo could be set for a bit-part role at Old Trafford if Ralph Rangnick, as expected takes charge as United’s interim manager until the end of the season.

But Carrick denied that allegation before the game that Rangnick or anyone else had any input into his starting XI. He insisted that it was his call to bench Ronaldo and that the United star was “great" with the decision.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.