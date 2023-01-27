Roy Keane Was Asked If Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United Helped Marcus Rashford, Here's His Reply

England striker Marcus Rashford has been in scintillating form since returning from the FIFA World Cup in December. Rashford has so far scored 10 goals in as many games for Manchester United. The 25-year-old, quite unsurprisingly, has earned praise from all quarters, including many former footballers and experts. Manchester United great Roy Keane has now lavished huge praise on Rashford. Keane believes that Rashford is at the moment enjoying his role at Manchester United. Keane also categorically stated that Rashford has succeeded in filling the void left by Portuguese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

“United have had some great strikers over the years, and I think they need someone like that. Marcus has to say he wants that responsibility to be the main man. The best players turn up week in and week out. It looks like he’s now enjoying that responsibility, which is great to see,” said Keane.

The former midfield general-turned-pundit was asked if Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford has helped Rashford reach the top of his powers. “When a player leaves the club the responsibility goes onto another player. He’s 25, not a child, sometimes when the timing is right you can be ready for that,” Keane said.

Marcus Rashford found his name once again on the scoresheet during Manchester United’s 0-3 win over Nottingham Forest in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday. Rashford scored in the sixth minute of the match to earn a much-needed lead for Manchester United at The City Ground. Dutch striker Wout Weghorst doubled the lead for Manchester United in the 45th minute of the fixture. Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored the third and final goal for his side in the 89th minute. Rashford’s stunning form has now helped the Red Devils in staying alive in all three domestic competitions.

Roy Keane said that Rashford looks like a “lean, fighting machine.”

“Sometimes it’s about confidence - there is where he’s peaking now. He’s played a lot of games for United and big games for England in the last few years. United have had some great strikers over the years, and I think they need someone like that. Marcus has to say he wants that responsibility to be the main man. The best players turn up week in and week out. It looks like he’s now enjoying that responsibility, which is great to see,” Roy Keane said while talking to Sky Sports.

Marcus Rashford had joined Manchester United in November 2015. He has so far scored 111 goals for the Old Trafford-based outfit after featuring in 332 games. In international circuit, Rashford has so far found the back of the 15 times.

Manchester United are now placed in fourth spot in the Premier League standings. Erik ten Hag’s men, in their next assignment, will be up against Reading in FA Cup on Sunday.

