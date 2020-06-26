Roy Krishna Signs Contract Extension, Will Play for ATK-Mohun Bagan Till Next Year

Star Fijian striker Roy Krishna on Friday extended his contract with Indian Super League side ATK till next year ahead of the upcoming seventh edition of the tournament.

The reigning ISL champions will play as ATK-Mohun Bagan from the upcoming season after their merger with the I-League winners.

The 32-year-old was in magnificent form during ISL 2019-20, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists for ATK as they went on to clinch their third league title.

"I'm very pleased to extend my contract with my club again. After a successful season winning the 2019-20 Hero ISL, there's no question that I want to stay with the champion team," Krishna said.

Krishna seemed excited about merger with Mohun Bagan and looking forward towards playing for new team.

"I'm looking forward to returning to India and getting back to training under the guidance of coach (Antonio) Habas. I'm excited to reunite with my teammates in Kolkata.

"I am also very excited about the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Hopefully, the borders reopen in time for the pre-season trainings," he said after signing a new one-year contract extension.



With Krishna, who has earned 40 caps for Fiji since making his debut in 2007, leading ATK-MB's frontline last season, they finished second and scored 33 goals in the league phase, before beating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the final.

Krishna developed a strong understanding with David Williams up front and was one of the club's go-to players whenever the chips were down. He will now want to help the three-time ISL champions become the first club to successful defend their title in league history.

Moreover, Krishna will be a key man for ATK-Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup as they have got a direct group stage berth in the second tier continental club competition.