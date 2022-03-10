Royal Tantrum: Frustrated Nasser Al-Khelaifi Embroiled in Full Time Stand Off Against Match Officials

Real Madrid’s victory at the Santiago Bernabeu sent French champions PSG crashing out of the Champions League. The win sent shockwaves around the world. But, nowhere was it felt more than at the home of the 13 time Champions League winners.

Karim Benzema’s emphatic treble was enough to ensure that the giants from Spain live to fight another day in Europe’s elite tournament.

But, as always, the result did not go down well with everyone. And in this case, it was PSG’s executive members, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo Araujo, who have come under scrutiny for kicking up a tantrum after the final whistle. And seemingly, the situation might have become ugly if it wasn’t for the intervention of security staff.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the President of the Parisian Club was left fuming after his team lost on aggregate after heading into the game with a slender one goal lead from Paris.

The game was off to a bright start for PSG as Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net to kick things off at Madrid. But, things took a nasty turn for the French team as Real Madrid rallied to find the equaliser, and eventually, went on to put the ball into the back of the net two more times. The last two of which came within mere minutes of each other.

Most sections of the Bernabeau rejoiced in the glory of their team’s comeback performance, but, in the executive suite, there stood a distraught Al-Khelaifi who couldn’t digest the loss and felt hard done by certain refereeing decisions.

Reports say that, the Qatari left his place in the presidential suite along with technical director Leonardo Araujo to confront the match officials with regards to their decision to let play continue after what the Parisian owner claimed to be a clear foul by Benzema on keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma which lead to the Real’s first goal.

Apparently, the frustrated pair who couldn’t find the officials right away, marched down and banged on the door of the officials’ room.

According to sources, Al-Khelaifi went into a fit of rage as he damaged a referee’s equipment in frustration before directing his anger towards a Real Madrid delegate. It is believed that he was caught on camera using very strong language to threaten the Madrid representative before unleashing his fury on his team’s players.

The sentiment was reiterated by PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino who felt that the decision should have been given.

Pochettino claimed that the emotional balance of the game changed drastically after the first goal.

Real Madrid have been asked to submit footages of the events that transpired following the final whistle for further investigation.

